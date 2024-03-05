Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9am March 4 to 3.30pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy A603 Roundabout to Sandy Texaco Garage - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough - lane closures for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.