The movie world comes to Moggerhanger

There’s fun for all the family, with a showing of Disney’s The Lion King, followed by Matilda the Musical, and finishing with Mamma Mia the movie.

The event is on September 2, and movie goers are encouraged to bring along a picnic. Alcohol can be purchased on the day.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.