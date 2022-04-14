Tickets are now available for special screenings on Saturday, April 23, at 2pm and 6pm, and on Sunday, April 24, at 6pm.

The feature-length documentary was produced by freelance filmmaker Theo Maximilian Goble, who lives in Langford, and uncovers memories of village life before and during the war.

Theo said: "I am always looking out for stories to tell. My last two documentary projects took me overseas so I decided the next one should be a little closer to home.

Malcom Handscombe was keen photographer and recorded the changes in the village as well as collecting and preserving many old photographs.

"Learning all about the village that is now my home has been a humbling experience, one that has seen me immersing myself in the history of Langford and its people, both past and present.”

Langford and District History Society, Central Bedfordshire Council and local councillors supported the project.

Meanwhile, £4,000 grant from the Langford and Biggleswade Windfarm Community Fund secured a licence to access archive material.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This remarkable film paints a picture of life in Langford during the war years. It is emotional, powerful and transports you back to a different time.

Tony Hills recounts his memories of being a young boy watching the planes flying over the village.

"It is educational, nostalgic and a legacy for Langford and its residents.”

Over three years, Theo gathered personal testimonies, cine film, and hundreds of old photographs from the history society and local families.

These tell the tales of people in the village nearly 100 years ago, representing an era when farming was prominent and when many people served their country in the Second World War.

Ralph Turner - born in the village, a village historian - he took part in the D-day landings.

Glenn Rodford, Chairman of the Langford and District History Society, said: “Theo Goble, the filmmaker, has brought many of our old photos to life and placed them in the context of village life. Our late founder and past president's story was captured just in time so that future generations can understand the sacrifices of his life and those of other villagers.”

​​​After the film is screened at Langford Village Hall, a DVD will become available.

To watch the film trailer, click here