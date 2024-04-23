Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flooding issues in Great Barford have come under the spotlight after North East Beds MP Richard Fuller met with representatives of Anglian Water.

The MP has been calling for more action on flooding issues within his constituency following this year’s storms.

In March, Mr Fuller arranged a meeting for Great Barford residents and Anglian Water to discuss wastewater overflows.

Mr Fuller MP discussing issues with flooding in Great Barford

Commenting on the meeting, he said: “I am spending a lot of time with Anglian Water at the moment and I am grateful that they joined me in Great Barford for a second time to meet with local residents, Cllr Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant and the leader of the parish council to discuss some specific issues of wastewater overflows affecting the sewage system in the village – most noticeably on the High Street.

“Anglian Water updated us on the recent installation of monitors that will send alerts at the earliest signs of blockages. Anglian Water also advised that they had done additional cleaning of the sewage network beyond the village which may have contributed to historical backups.

“There were differing views on the impact of new housing but I have subsequently contacted “the relevant Government Minister to ask that he makes water companies statutory consultees on all new large housing developments.

