Shefford’s 'unsafe’ roads should be adopted and fixed for good according to the local MP.

Alistair Strathern, MP for Mid Bedfordshire, has called for Central Bedfordshire Council to use all its powers to 'adopt’ roads in the town that have fallen into disrepair.

He says for years the condition of St Francis Way, Old Bridge Way, and Churchill Way in Shefford have been a source of frustration for residents. None of these roads have been adopted by the council and remain privately owned, with the MP saying potholes are now common following years without maintenance.

Mr Strathern has written to Central Bedfordshire Council to urge it to use all powers available to it to ensure the roads are made safe and to ‘adopt them to end the issues once and for all.

These efforts come as part of a wider campaign by Mr Strathern to highlight the effect of unmaintained unadopted roads and urge government action to ensure estates and roads can not be left to rot unadopted.

Mr Strathern said: “Living in Shefford, I know all too well the frustration so many of us have with the state of Old Bridge Way and Churchill Way. Riddled with potholes, these unadopted roads have been allowed to fall into disrepair for far too long. It's clear we need action to resolve this once and for all.

“Enough is enough. That's why I'm going to be urging the Central Bedfordshire Council and all the relevant stakeholders to work together to finally get these roads adopted, resurfaced and back up to scratch. And nationally, I'll be campaigning in Parliament to finally take action to ensure roads like this can't go unadopted for as long as they have.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “As a rule, once a development is completed to the satisfaction of our design and specifications, there’s a period of 12 months of maintenance by the developer. At the end of that period, a final inspection is carried out before it’s finally adopted.