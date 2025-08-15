MP joins road closure protest demanding urgent repairs to ‘unadopted’ Shefford road

Protesters are demanding action to carry out urgent repairs to one of the main roads through Shefford.

Members of Shefford Town Council will be joined by MP Alistair Strathern and residents in a community-led road closure of Old Bridge Way between 7.30am and 8.30am, on Wednesday, August 27.

The protest will highlight the deteriorating condition of a ‘vital thoroughfare’ and call on Central Bedfordshire Council to take ownership so urgent repairs can be carried out.

Old Bridge Way is currently ‘unadopted’, with no authority accepting responsibility for its upkeep. This was due to previous owners selling it to a company that went into liquidation, returning it to the stewardship of the Crown Estate.

The damaged road. Picture supplied by Alistair Strathern MP

In the meantime, residents say the road’s crumbling surface has left motorists facing mounting bills to repair damaged tyres and alloys, while also posing risks for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesperson said: "Refusing to accept further inaction, residents are transforming the protest into a celebration of community spirit. For one morning only, Old Bridge Way will become a hive of activity, complete with games, food, music, and banners, to show just how essential the road is to daily life in Shefford and the surrounding villages.”

Alistair Strathern MP added: “Old Bridge Way is a key road for Shefford and surrounding villages, and it’s simply not acceptable to let it crumble because of a bureaucratic stalemate.

“I’ve heard from countless residents who have had to fork out an eye-watering amount in damages despite the state of the road not being their fault.

“It can’t continue, and that’s why together with residents and Shefford Town Council, we are saying enough, it’s time to take action.”

Central Beds Council has previously stated ‘the road is not an adopted public highway so does not fall under our management or jurisdiction’, which it says is still the case. It declined to comment further.

All residents are invited to take part in the Old Bridge Way road closure whether by helping close the road, making signs, or showing up to stand with neighbours.

A spokesperson for Beds Police, said: “We have been made aware of the event and are working with partners and organisers to ensure it runs smoothly.

“We will not be there to ‘police’ the event, but our local community policing team are aware and will be around the area.”

