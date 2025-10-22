MP Richard Fuller has met with rail bosses after saying proposed changes to improve services didn’t go far enough.

Mr Fuller said he had outlined the issues that ‘blighted the lives of those rail users unfortunate enough to rely on the train service from Sandy and Biggleswade’, during a previous meeting with GTR’s chief executive – but was left disappointed by the response.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, he said: “Regrettably, (the action plan) falls short of the robust, detailed and benchmarked plan that I was hoping for. I fear that whilst most of the initiatives are positive and deserve a guarded welcome, the overall package falls short of the radical overhaul required to adequately address the scale of failings.

"The improvements will be modest at best and on such an extended timetable that they will offer only the tiniest crumbs of comfort to my long-suffering constituents. Perhaps the best we can hope for is that the high level of sickness drops back to more manageable levels now that summer is over.”

Biggleswade Railway Station.

And after meeting with the bosses this week he told the Chronicle: “On Monday (October 20), I met again with GTR’s Chief Operating Officer, John Whitehurst, in Parliament to raise the continuing frustrations of rail users in my constituency. Prior to this meeting, the majority of the concerns shared with me related to service delays and cancellations, particularly on the Peterborough to London line, which continue to disrupt daily life.

“GTR have acknowledged a particular spike in service disruption during August. I have asked for them to share historical data – key performance indicators – to confirm that services have returned to their – still unacceptably unreliable level. I have also requested detailed information on the specific incidents constituents’ have flagged with me and GTR committed to investigating these and reporting back.

“I will continue to hold this executive team at GTR to account as they add more drivers and introduce a new timetable, which are their two key levers for improvement. I accept that not all levers are in their hands. For example, last year, Ministers handed out huge wage increases with no requirement from rail unions to increase productivity or modernise the working practices that continue to block progress.”

Andrew Gardner, spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: “We were pleased to meet with Richard again in Parliament on Monday to discuss our service in Biggleswade and Sandy, and plans to improve this for his constituents.

“This includes recruiting more drivers, introducing new forecasting tools to give us more notice of issues, rescheduling non-essential training and medicals to quieter periods, and we have instigated more route learning to give us increased flexibility.

“The work we’re doing will take some time to take effect, but they are in progress and will help to deliver a more reliable service with fewer cancellations for customers.

“We’ll be keeping in touch and sharing updates with Richard and his team over the coming months.”

GTR’s chief operating officer has confirmed he’ll attend a public meeting in the new year to address issues directly.

