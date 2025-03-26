Muddy Stilettos Awards: The Bedfordshire businesses that have made the finals
And now they want your vote to be in for the chance to be crowned.
Regional finals voting closes at 1pm, on April 15 – with the winners set to be announced on April 30.
Every Regional winner will go forward to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards.
The Bedfordshire finalists are:
Bar
The Winery (Leighton Buzzard)
The Cellar Bar (Bedford)
Beauty Salon / Clinic
Quartz and Bloom (Bedford)
The Glow Skin Clinic (Caddington)
Casual Dining
Naughty Pizza (Bedford)
Children’s Business
Pickle & Pea Play (Wootton)
Jelly Legs UK (Bedford)
Be Our Guest Princesses (Shefford)
Event Venue
Luton Hoo Conservatory (Luton)
Shuttleworth House (Biggleswade)
Family Experience
Jordans Mill (Biggleswade)
Animal Edge (Bedford)
Farm Shop / Deli
Bedford Cheese Company (Bedford)
Florist
Flowers by Lauren H (Biggleswade)
Hair Salon
No10 Hair & Beauty (Potton)
Emgroves Hair (Toddington)
Hotel
The Kingfisher (Bedford)
The Bedford Swan Hotel (Bedford)
Lifestyle Store
Clay & Burn (Totternhoe)
Local Food / Drink Producer
Hungerhill Vineyard (Bedford)
Vee's Dreams (Heath and Reach)
Restaurant
Paris House (Woburn)
Women’s Style
Kings Road Fashions (Leighton Buzzard)
Yoga / Pilates Studio
The Pilates Workshop (Dunstable)
Visit the website to vote for your favourites.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.