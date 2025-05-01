Muddy Stilettos Awards: The Bedfordshire businesses that have won lifestyle crowns

Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025 logo

Bedfordshire businesses are celebrated after winning the top spot in the 2025 Muddy Stilettos regional awards.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muddy Stilettos readers have been nominating and voting for their favourite independent businesses across 21 lifestyle categories – from best destination pub to yoga and pilates studios.

And these are the Bedfordshire winners:

Best Bar – The Winery (Leighton Buzzard)

Best Hotel (30+ rooms) – The Kingfisher (Bedford)

Best Children’s Business – Be Our Guest Princesses (Shefford)

Best Family Experience – Jordans Mill (Biggleswade)

Best Hair Salon – No10 Hair & Beauty (Potton)

Best Lifestyle Store – Clay & Burn (Totternhoe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Local Food/Drink Producer – Vee's Dreams (Heath and Reach)

Best Yoga/Pilates Studio – The Pilates Workshop (Dunstable)

All regional winners will now go through to the 2025 National Awards – and five businesses in each category will be picked by the Muddy Stilettos Editors to go through to the National Finals, with the ‘Best of the Best’ Winners crowned in June.

Hero Brown, founder and dditor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos says: “I set up these awards 12 years ago to give local lifestyle indies a chance to shine. It’s been an honour to showcase these most creative, innovative lifestyle businesses across Hertfordshire & Bedfordshire. The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been incredible with thousands voting to support an amazing array of local businesses big and small.”

Visit the website for the full list of winners across all 35 counties.