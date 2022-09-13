Mulberry Homes donates £1,000 to Biggleswade men's mental health charity

Established in 2019, For Men To Talk gives men suffering with anxiety, depression and grief the chance to openly talk about mental health, provides support for other members, and improves their wellbeing.

The charity was founded by Luke Newman, who suffered with grief and anxiety since losing his mother and sister to cancer, after he recognised that there weren’t any groups for men to simply talk.

Luke Newman, director of For Men To Talk, said: “This very kind donation from Mulberry Homes, as part of The Mulberry Community Chest, will allow the continual opportunity for men to discuss their mental health.

For Men To Talk

“In the first half of 2022, we had over 700 attendees to over 50 virtual, physical and walking meetings that we held.

"Thanks to this contribution, we aim to hold even more meetings and give more men the chance to talk.”

The group now runs 100 meetings per year, both virtually and in-person.

For Men To Talk

Alongside the meetings, the charity also organises ‘For Men to Talk and Walk’ and ‘For Men to Talk and Play’ events, which promote the mental and physical health benefits of exercising and talking.

The £1,000 donation from Mulberry Homes comes as part of its monthly community fund, called The Mulberry Community Chest.

The contribution will allow For Men To Talk to recruit additional staff and help them host more meetings for men across the county to attend.

This is the third donation the housebuilder has made to the charity, taking the total amount to £2,400.