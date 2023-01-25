Mum-of-three battling cancer will 'marry' best friend on Valentine's Day after Biggleswade community rallies to help

A brave mum-of-three who is battling cancer will experience her 'dream wedding' on Valentine's Day – thanks to donations from the community.

Kerry Kenworthy, 34, always imagined wearing a white dress while walking down the aisle, and is set 'marry' her best buddy at Gamlingay Eco Hub on February 14.

Courageous Kerry wasn't going to let the return of the disease – or being single – stop her from achieving her dreams, so in a mock-ceremony, she will 'tie the knot' with best friend Sian Higgins, and be walked down the aisle by close chum Claire Olivier.

Kerry with her chosen dress from Cinderella Rose Boutique, Kempston, and right, Claire (in purple) and Sian with Kerry's daughter, Violet.

But the big day wouldn't have been possible without the help of the community around Biggleswade, which has donated services including make-up, hair, nails, a car, cake, wedding favours, photography, rings, and more.

Kerry, who works as a teaching assistant at Gamlingay Village Primary School, said: "Honestly, I'm so overwhelmed by it all, and how generous people are. I'm just so grateful that people have done this so we can have this opportunity. It's amazing that people would do this when they don't even know us."

Kerry was diagnosed with cervival cancer in November 2021 and has endured two months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and brachytherapy (internal radiation). Kerry hoped she'd seen the back of the cancer, until she started feeling abnormally tired only a few months later.

Further tests confirmed her worst fears, and before Christma, Kerry was told that she now has two cancers in her body – one around her food pipe and one at the base of her spine.

Best mates: Claire, Kerry and Sian work as teaching assistants at Gamlingay Village Primary School, where they first met.

She told the Chronicle: "My first worry was about the children. I'm just trying to do as much as I can and make as many memories with them. I'm thinking the same as when I was first diagnosed – just taking it is it comes. There's nothing you can do, it is what it is."

Kerry admits that she first suggested the wedding idea "in jest", but Sian was determined to make her wish come true, and put an appeal on social media asking for donations.

The ladies went shopping for Kerry's wedding dress at the weekend, which the bride-to-be described as "magical", while Kerry's daughters – Mia, 12, Lily, nine, and Violet, six – are looking forward to being bridesmaids. Kerry's chum, singer Jacqueline Faye, will also entertain guests at the wedding.

Sian said: "Kerry doesn't show that anything bothers her. She's a free spirit. I love her and wouldn't have her any other way. Thank you to everyone who has supported her."

Kerry added: "I don't even know they words to say thank you to Sian and Claire. They are my backbones. If you want to do something, just do it; you may not be able to when you think you can."

Whilst she is undergoing chemotherapy, Kerry is shaving head for Maggie's (Addenbrookes), a charity providing free cancer support and information. She has raised £822 and hopes to reach £1,000. You can contribute here .

A donation page has also been set up to help Kerry make memories with the girls and support their future.

Sian is also appealing for balloons, a videographer, and a portable bar for Kerry's wedding. If you can help, email the Chronicle at [email protected].