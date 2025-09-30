‘Mum would be so happy to know her animals are together’: Biggleswade vet helps relocate pets to France

A Biggleswade vet has helped meet the dying wish of a woman who wanted her beloved pets to stay together after she died.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theresa Duffy-Watts’ mother died earlier this year of breast cancer, leaving behind a loving family and her beloved six dogs and three cats.

Theresa said she desperately wanted to keep the pets together if she could and relocate them to her home in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She knew it was something her mother wanted but it was an overwhelming prospect and difficult, particularly as she had no transport.

Biggleswade vet Gil Tase helped transport the pets to their new home in France

She then saw a Biggleswade veterinary service advertised on Facebook which provides a dedicated home service, and asked for their help.

“After we lost our mother earlier this year to breast cancer, we made a decision to take her six dogs and three cats to live with us in France, where we have lived for the last 11 years,” said Theresa.

“It was such a daunting and stressful time. We had no car and the mammoth task of arranging everything was so overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By chance I discovered this most amazing vet on Facebook. He was so kind, caring and compassionate in helping provide a dedicated at home service.

Vet Gil Tase gets regular updates and videos on how the pets are doing

“All nine animals, were given their vaccinations, health certificates and all the necessary treatments, so that they could prepare for their new life in France.

“Without this service the stress, financial cost and time, would have been huge.”

“They are all living their best lives now and we have Vets on the Go to thank for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our mum would be so happy to know her animals are together.

“And I think it is so important for the people of Biggleswade to know this vet is there for them.

"His professionalism, kindness and care, greatly helped us as a family during one of the lowest periods of our life.”

Gil Tase, who runs Vets on the Go in Biggleswade, said the family got in touch back in May. As a mobile vet who provides home visits he was happy to step in and help with the move to France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was very sad as they had lost their mother but they wanted to keep the pets together and move them to France.

"The family got in touch back in May and I was able to come to the rescue with sorting out their vaccinations, other health issues and the transport.

“They eventually moved to France in August and have re-settled very well.

“I have been sent videos of the pets at home and out walking. They seem to be getting on really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Theresa: “Gil Tase is an amazing person, this vet comes to your home.

"Those who have no car, are disabled or simply have pets that are terrified of going to the vets. Or like us, coming from abroad to bring our mum's pets to our home, need not worry or avoid having treatments their animals need because they think they can't manage to take them to a practice or a taxi that won't take them. He’s there to help.

Vets on the Go, is a mobile veterinary service designed to bring care directly to pet owners who may struggle to access a traditional clinic.

It launched in the Kings Reach area of Biggleswade back in February with a service offering routine examinations, flea and worming products, vaccinations, and even compassionate end-of-life care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Gil: “Many pet owners aren’t aware that this type of service exists, and we’re hoping to raise awareness so more pets and their families can benefit from the care they need.”

Further details are available at [email protected] or by calling 01767 765838.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.