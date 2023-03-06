Murder charge after death of woman in Biggleswade
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Biggleswade.
Matthew Waddell, 34, was charged with murder on Friday (3 March), following the death of Sarah Albone, 38, who was found at a property in Winston Crescent on Saturday 25 February.
Waddell, of Winston Crescent, was remanded into custody after appearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (4 March).
The victim has now been formally identified as Sarah Albone, 38, and specialist officers are continuing to support her family.
Sarah, a mother of three, was formally reported missing on 21 February by family members who had not seen her since before Christmas.
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen Sarah over the past few months to establish exactly what happened to her."
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting Operation Pasteur.