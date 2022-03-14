Mystery Bedfordshire man scoops a million in lottery

A mystery man has become a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Known only as as Mr U from Bedfordshire, he won the life-changing lolly on February 22.

The Bedfordshire man played via The National Lottery website.

What would you buy first if you won a million?

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mr U who has become a millionaire overnight.

"He can now look forward to making amazing memories with his new-found fortune.”