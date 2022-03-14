Mystery Bedfordshire man scoops a million in lottery
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:46 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:48 pm
A mystery man has become a millionaire after scooping a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.
Known only as as Mr U from Bedfordshire, he won the life-changing lolly on February 22.
The Bedfordshire man played via The National Lottery website.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mr U who has become a millionaire overnight.
"He can now look forward to making amazing memories with his new-found fortune.”
