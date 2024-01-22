Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For National Pothole Day last week, we asked the our readers which areas were their pet pothole peeves.

And it turned out you had quite a few!

Top of the list were the areas of London Road, Mead End, the Moggerhanger to Willington Bedford Road, Rowan Crescent and Hitchin Road near to Bedfordshire Growers.

Bedford Road near Moggerhanger has been causing issues

Advertisement

Advertisement

On our Facebook post, Juke Tyler said: “Mead End....especially the BA stretch! Shocking and embarrassing” while Sarah Woodhouse said: “The first roundabout at the top of London Road is becoming a gorge! Mead End is shocking too.”

Helen Hill provided a picture saying: “This useless one between Moggerhanger and Willington that burst not one but two of my tyres last weekend! It’s been patched now but the patch is terrible! It doesn’t even fill the hole!” And Carol Jackson said: “The one on main road through Biggleswade on the bridge just before town been bodged several times needs doing properly and stop wasting money.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “This year, we’ve treated more roads than ever ahead of the winter to minimise the problem of potholes. Cold weather inevitably creates problems, however, and we are prioritising repairs based on where damage has occurred and how significant it is. All roads are inspected on a regular basis in accordance with our Network Maintenance Management Plan.

"If repairs are required, then we will raise an order for work to take place. We’ve made it easier to report potholes and track repair work. You can do so at fixmystreet.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/.”