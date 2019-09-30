New ACC announced for regional crime and counter terrorism unit in the East of England

A new Assistant Chief Constable has been appointed for the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU), leading the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

Dan Vajzovic, who is currently ACC of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, is the successful candidate, replacing Trevor Rodenhurst who moved to Bedfordshire Police earlier this month.

Dan Vajzovic

He was appointed as the head of local policing in Cambridgeshire in April 2017 and had performed temporary ACC roles in charge of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services which includes the Major Crime Unit, Road Policing Unit, Dogs and Firearms, and the ERSOU role before that.

He said: “I feel privileged to have been appointed to this post.

"Having briefly worked in ERSOU in 2016 I have some insight into the amazing work that is undertaken to keep the East of England safer and to tackle the threats of organised crime and terrorism.

“I am now looking forward to taking on this role substantively and will be looking to build on the outstanding work that Trevor has so ably led over the last few years.”

The regional command serves Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent (for ROCU), Norfolk, and Suffolk. The post falls under Bedfordshire’s strategic lead.

Bedfordshire’s Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “I’m delighted to announced that Dan Vajzovic will be the new lead for ERSOU and I have no doubt that he will be an excellent successor to Trevor Rodenhurst.

“Dan brings a wealth of experience in collaborated units, having already held this post on a temporary basis and heading up Joint Protective Services across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.”

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway said: “I am absolutely delighted at the appointment of Dan who I’ve known for almost four years as a highly talented officer and leader.

"I have no doubt that the excellent standards set by his predecessor - Trevor Rodenhurst, who is now the Deputy Chief Constable of Bedfordshire - will be maintained and that we will continue to have the highest performing Counter Terror Intelligence Unit in the entire country and a Regional Organised Crime Unit which is constantly vying for first place, under his leadership."

ACC Vajzovic will take up the role on 4 November with T/ACC Sharn Basra moving into his Cambridgeshire role on the same date.