New adventure for Mini Explorers in Sandy

A popular day nursery has new bosses after its previous owners decided to retire.

Mini Explorers Day Nursery, in Sandy, has been sold to Bob and Sindy Jandoo, who own two day care settings in East London and Essex and plan to continue to expand their growing group.

Chris and Christine Schwick, who have run the nursery since 2011 decided to sell to retire.

The nursery provides day care for up to 48 children and operates from a converted property with an additional, separate building, utilised as the dedicated baby unit.

The Ofsted rated ‘Good’ setting provides a range of classrooms to cater for different age groups and a large, enclosed garden for outside play.

The business also offers an after school club with pick-up and drop-off services.

Lucy McLean, Business Agent at Christie & Co, handled the sale and said: “I wish Mr & Mrs Schwick a happy and relaxing retirement.”