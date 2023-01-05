New allotments at proposed woodland site in Sandy could be available within next two years

New allotments for Sandy residents could be in the pipeline thanks to plans by Central Beds Council and the Forest of Marston Vale.

The plans are to make land available at Beeston, on former arable fields between the A603 and Vinegar Hill.

The woodland will include an area to be set aside for community allotments and accommodate a section of the Sandy Greenwheel route.

The move has been welcomed by Sandy Town Council which says availability of allotments has been closed since November 2013.

A spokesman said: “We are excited by the prospect of land being set aside for use by Sandy residents.

“Sandy’s allotments have been closed since November 2013, so we believe our residents will benefit from these new allotments.”

Deputy town clerk Ian Reid, added: “There are two plans but we’re looking specifically at a scheme proposed by Central Beds Council and Marston of Forest Vale for a community orchard and allotments.

“But things are very much in the early stages and allotments could be two growing seasons away.

“There is a lot to consider and while we acknowledge there is an obvious demand the typical allotment owner has changed. Standard plots are large but what people people are looking for has changed.

“So decisions will be made to offer not only allotments but maybe raised beds or community allotments. And we also need to consider car parking, water supply and sheds and whether the allotments will be run by the town council or an allotments association.

“Sandy Town Council has a waiting list for people interested in having an allotment. We are currently working our way through the list and contacting

people who had previously stated an interest.”

If you are interested in joining the waiting list contact [email protected] before the end of January with full name and address, telephone number

and ‘Allotment waiting list’ in the subject line.