The pitch will be inspected in the spring of this year

New football pitches for Biggleswade have moved a step closer with the news that the grounds have met national standards.

Planning permission for the Kings Reach housing development required the developer to provide a range of grass football pitches across the development.

In a statement from Central Bedfordshire Council, it was confirmed the pitches have now been completed and meet the Football Association’s quality standard for community pitches.

A spokesman said: “The new grass pitches need several months to establish and can be easily destroyed if used during that time. Heavy rain and winter weather are particularly destructive, so the temporary fencing needs to remain until the Spring when a final sign-off inspection will be carried out.

“Regarding future management of the pitches, the Kings Reach developer is currently in discussions with Biggleswade Town Council regarding a transfer to them.”