New Biggleswade golf society will raise money for three charities

A new Biggleswade sports society has launched to raise money for three charities close to its members' hearts.

Regulars at The Golden Pheasant, Biggleswade, decided to use their love of golf for a good cause, and formed a new club to raise money for The Royal British Legion, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Macmillan.

The team, of course, decided to name themselves after the pub and are the 'Golden Pheasant Golf Society', with members now appealing for local sponsors to get in touch.

Golden Pheasant Golf Society. Photo: Golden Pheasant Golf Society.

Society member and Central Beds Councillor, Steven Watkins, told the Chronicle: "One of the regulars in the pub has a guide dog and we've got a couple of ex-servicemen, while unfortunately, a lot of people have been touched by cancer.

"We play at a different venue each month and try to get sponsors for each venue to raise money for charity.

"I’m pleased to support this great community initiative. We have great fun on the course and having a drink in the pub afterwards, and of course supporting charities important to us is a nice thing to be able to do."

The society has played two games so far, raising £500 to date.

Glyn Warren, captain of the Golden Pheasant Golf Society, added: "I am delighted that this has come together after several years of planning."

Biggleswade's Deputy Mayor, Cllr Grant Fage, is also a member, and sponsors so far include Les from Pedals, Pellys solicitors, and Cllr Watkins.

Any local business interested in sponsoring, or any members of the public interested in playing or sponsoring for £90, can contact [email protected] Alternatively, speak to the landlord at The Golden Pheasant.