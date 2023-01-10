New book explores one of Bedfordshire's most haunted buildings - Chicksands Priory

A new book explores the ghostly happenings of one of Bedfordshire's most haunted buildings - Chicksands Priory.

Paranormal historian, Damien O’Dell, has published his findings about the facts and myths of the site over the past 1,000 years. Readers can delve into 'Chicksands Priory - England’s Most Haunted House?', and step into the building's clandestine history.

Damien, who volunteered at the site as a guide for many years, said: "Chicksands’ contribution to intelligence gathering is legendary, being located within the 'Golden Triangle' of Bletchley Park (of code-breaking Enigma Machine fame) and Woburn Abbey."

Damien and his new book.

Questions that Damien's book will explore include: why did Tony Robinson’s Channel 4 Time Team investigate the property; what part did Chicksands play in the sinking of the German Battleship Bismarck in 1941 and the Allied D Day landings of 1944; how did the US Air Force use this base during the Cold War; what are the stories about monks and nuns before King Henry VIII dissolved the Priory in 1538?

Alan Murdie, chairman of the London-based Ghost Club, writes in the Foreword: “The positive enthusiasm for research and interest in recording events at this location shines throughout. Whatever view one may take on ghostly experiences, all those interested in this topic will surely be impressed by the amount of fascinating material shared in these pages concerning this unique location.”

Damien, born in West Kensington, London, has been interested in the unexplained since childhood - indeed, his grandmother, Rose Tobin, was a gifted psychic. He has authored a series of paranormal books including: Ghostly Bedfordshire Reinvestigated; Paranormal Bedfordshire; Paranormal Cambridgeshire; and Paranormal Hertfordshire.

Damien added: "I set up the APIS (Anglia Paranormal Investigation Society) in 2002 and have led numerous vigils around the UK. I am also an experienced public speaker, giving talks on various subjects including the paranormal. I am a member of the Ghost Club, too, which meets regularly in London."

