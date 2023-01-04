New book takes you on journey through Biggleswade while Driving the Real Great North Road

A new book about the Great North Road, once referred to as the UK’s version of Route 66, takes readers on a nostalgic journey through the golden age of motoring – stopping off in Biggleswade.

'Driving The Real Great North Road' passes through the area with a chapter dedicated to Biggleswade.

In the words of author Andy Bull: “You'll see mention of a very interesting historical character called John Byng, from Southill.

Driving The Real Great North Road is available from Scratching Shed Publishing, priced £13.99

“I don't know how well he is remembered in town but he wrote a good deal about travelling on the Great North Road and I refer to him a lot, comparing my journey with his.”

Andy also references Biggleswade Market Square, describing it as ‘a pleasant, bustling spot, still clearly the heart of the town, and lined with shops that could still supply ‘Biggles’ with gentlemanly staples.

He adds: “But my favourite is the much more ontrend Seasons Kitchen, within the green-glazed tile walls piled with all manner of fruit and veg, with bottles and preserves tumbling out of wooden crates. They are advertising Greek and curry nights, plus classes in vegan Middle Eastern cookery and invite me to ‘join us on our plastic-free journey’.

“At opposite ends of the market place are two surviving coaching inns, The White Hart to the south-east and The Crown to the north-west.”

He explains Driving The Great North Road ‘threads its way through ‘this green and pleasant land, linking London and Edinburgh via cities, market towns and villages whose old coaching inns now catered for a new, romantic breed: the motorist’.

He questions: “But all of that has long gone. Hasn’t it? Isn’t the Great North Road dead: buried by the A1?

“Not a bit of it. Because the A1 is not the Great North Road.

“It’s still there, but heavily disguised. These days it is hidden, renumbered as, among others, the B197, the A602, and the B656, but often still known locally as The Great North Road. That old, original route can still be driven the 400 miles from capital to capital, on a journey that does indeed have much in common with cruising America’s Route 66.”

