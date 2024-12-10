New classrooms to support autistic children will open at Biggleswade's Stratton School in the new year.

A new Additional Resource Provision (ARP) will welcome pupils in January to enhance local access to specialist education.

Commissioned as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Special School Places Plan, this new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) development, called The Stratton School Autism Centre of Excellence (ACE), will initially offer eight places, eventually expanding to accommodate 24 young people.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: "The council, working closely with the school - which is part of the Meridian Trust - aims is to provide high quality, inclusive, educational opportunities [for students] to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Clockwise from top left: sensory exploration room; kitchenette and communal eating area; classroom; intervention room. Images: Central Bedfordshire Council.

"Pupils will be able to easily transition between these spaces, designed for their specific learning needs, and the rest of the school to help them integrate into the mainstream school."

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for education and families, said: “We are delighted that this important provision will be coming to Stratton School in the new year.

"By working in partnership with the Meridian Trust, we are ensuring that autistic children in our community can access the tailored support and personalised care they need in a nurturing and inclusive environment designed to help them thrive. This is a fantastic step forward in delivering our commitment to supporting every child’s educational journey.”

Every element of the new facilities has been "meticulously planned and designed" with sensory awareness in mind, such as using autism-friendly colour schemes and layouts to foster a nurturing and supportive atmosphere for learning.

Sensory exploration room. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

The former sixth-form space has been transformed into three classrooms that can each accommodate eight pupils and designed in calming greens and blues were to encourage focus and minimise overstimulation.

A group room has been designed in soft pinks and lilacs to provide "a serene and tranquil space".

There is also a sensory room, accessible toilets, and changing facilities, while a dedicated breakout space was also created to allow students to choose where to spend their breaks.

Stratton School Principal, Sam Farmer, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Central Bedfordshire Council to provide this much-needed facility for families in our community.

Classroom. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

"The Stratton School Autism Centre of Excellence (ACE) will provide a safe, secure and inclusive environment for those who need it, and every individual will be known, valued and supported to achieve their full potential.

“Earlier in the year, we transitioned into a full 11-18 secondary school and a significant amount of work went into preparing high-quality learning environments for our students over the summer, including the creation of our bespoke ACE classrooms.

"We are very grateful for the support of Meridian Trust, Central Bedfordshire Council, Concertus Design and Property Consultants and Borras Construction in delivering these transformations.”

What do you think about the new classrooms? Email: [email protected] and tell us your thoughts.

Alternatively, you may have a story about SEND provision, or wish to raise awareness about additional needs. Please get in touch and tell us about your experience.