New data reveals the most popular names for babies born in Central Bedfordshire

Amelia and Oliver are the most most popular baby names in Central Bedfordshire last year, according to new data.

Amelia was the most common girl's name in the area, with 31 babies given that name in 2024.

This marks a change from the previous year, when Freya ranked first and was given to 25 babies.

Meanwhile, Oliver was the most common boy's name in Central Bedfordshire, with 49 babies given the name last year.

It differed from a year earlier, when Leo ranked first and was given to 35 baby boys.

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given on birth certificates, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

Across England and Wales, Olivia and Muhammad were the most popular names last year, given to 2,761 and 5,721 babies respectively.

Olivia has been the most favoured baby girl name since 2016 and has remained in the top three every year since 2006.

While this is only the second year Muhammad has topped the baby boy name list, it has been in the top 10 since 2016.

Three variations of 'Muhammad' made the list of the top 100 boys’ names in England and Wales: following Muhammad, Mohammed came in 21st with 1,760 boys with the name and Mohammad came 53rd with 986.

Royal names continued to fall in popularity.

George ranked sixth with 3,257 babies being given the name, followed by William which came in 27th and Louis in 47th.

Charlotte ranked 23rd for girls.

Names given to babies fewer than five times last year included Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham for boys, and Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest for girls.