New Deputy PCC carries out first council visit to discuss how to combat crime in Sandy

Deputy Commissioner Ian Dalgarno has been confirmed in post after the decision was ratified by the commissioner Festus Akinbusoye as well as the county’s police and crime panel. The Deputy Commissioner will lead on engagement for the commissioner with councillors across the county to ensure their views are fed back directly into policing.

This work began this week with a meeting with Sandy Town Council alongside officers and staff from the local community policing team in Sandy, to answer their questions and provide an update on what the police are doing to combat crime in the town.

“I am incredibly excited to start this new role and I wish to thank the commissioner for his support and commitment to enhancing local accountability in policing,” said Deputy Commissioner Dalgarno. "There is an age old saying that the police are the public and the public are the police. I hope that I will be able to bring the views of local communities directly into policing to ensure it provides the best possible service to all our Bedfordshire residents. I hope my colleagues in Sandy found this week’s meeting useful and I look forward to replicating these meetings across the county.”

Ian Dalgarno (second from left) out with police and council officers on a weapons sweep this week.