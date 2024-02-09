New housing estate - including affordable homes - given go-ahead at Arlesey Cross
Arelesey Cross, from Cala Homes Chiltern, will have 146 new high-quality homes, including 44 described as affordable housing.
They will feature a number of low carbon measures such as electric vehicle charging points and air-source heat pumps.
House hunters can choose between one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom affordable homes and one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom open market apartments and houses.
In addition to the much-needed new homes, Cala’s plans include the construction of new sections of the Arlesey Relief Road which will reduce traffic levels on the High Street.
This will extend from the Arlesey Grange development, directly through the Arlesey Cross site to the boundary with land owned by Central Bedfordshire Council.
There are proposals for an orchard on the new village green, as well as bird and bat boxes and swift bricks to support local wildlife.
The company has also made a commitment to establishing a Community Pledge on the new development. Each Pledge will bring together a bespoke programme of activity designed to address specific community needs. These could include financial support, volunteering, schools’ programmes and more.
These Pledges have been created in collaboration with the local community, and to help further understand local needs, thoughts and feedback will be welcome at [email protected].
Cala spokesperson Neil Farnsworth said: “We’re thrilled to be building on our existing presence of creating great communities in Central Bedfordshire.”