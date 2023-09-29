Aerial view of the warehouse and yard

New jobs have been created as a business officially opened its £13million expansion this week.

ACO Technologies plc has completed the first phase of its ambitious redevelopment with the opening of the massive expansion in Shefford. It was officially opened yesterday (September 28) by Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, Lord Deben, and renowned architect Michael Pawlyn.

The company's new 141,000 sq ft warehouse and yard will mean ACO can significantly increase the number of products it can hold on site – as well as cutting the need for third-party storage and transportation of goods and reducing carbon emissions.

Lord Deben with ACO shareholder Hans-Julius Almand and his wife. Photo by John Cairns

ACO says 12 new jobs have already been created owing to a new production line and the new warehouse at ACO'S expanded site.

A spokesman added: “Through the ongoing sustainable growth of the business, ACO is driving more and more local employment to give back to the Bedfordshire community.”

The company says the protection of wildlife was key to the huge development, with works including diverting the nearby stream and transforming the former farmland into an area where biodiversity can flourish.

As part of the works more than 10,000 new trees and shrubs were planted along with pollinator-friendly plants, bat boxes and nest boxes.

Mike Simpson Lane with Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada. Photo by John Cairns

Mike Simpson Lane, group managing director at ACO Technologies plc, said: “When we started work on our site development, it was important that it wasn’t just a commercial development. Instead, we wanted to ensure it was a habitat sensitive site, which cares for the surrounding environment and water, and meets our Habitat Matters philosophy.

“As a business, we have shown that businesses can expand their facilities and make a positive impact on the surrounding environment, but this is just the beginning. We will be taking the learnings from our own development and use them to help inform developers, architects and planners on how they can achieve similar results for future works.”

A fifth production line to ACO’s existing manufacturing facility has also been introduced, which will significantly increase its capacity to meet rising demand for its leading drainage and water management products. The new line will also aid the company’s continued commitment to innovate new products in line with the needs of planning authorities, and allows ACO to respond to the effects of climate change in relation to water management.

Mike Simpson Lane added: “While we’re only three years in, this decade has already shown us that we need to prepare for the unexpected. Supply issues have dominated the construction industry and, as a UK manufacturer, we understand the importance of being ready to deliver for our customers. Not only this, but it is a necessity to continually bring innovative water management solutions to market, especially with the global water scarcity crisis looming pushing everyone to reuse and care for water better.