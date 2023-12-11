Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s fastest growing and largest suppliers of tools and building supplies, is opening a new store in Biggleswade on December 18.

The opening of Toolstation has created seven new roles and will help trade and DIY customers conquer any job over the coming winter, with access to over 25,000 trade quality products from leading brands including Milwaukee, Makita, Wessex, Kärcher, Leyland and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dedicated store team in Stratton Business Park will be on hand to help customers with expert advice and a friendly service. The store’s opening hours will be from 7am to 7pm between Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays.

Toolstation opens in Biggleswade next week

Store manager, Lily Rowe said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors of our newly established Biggleswade store. Eager to embark on our journey of assisting the local community, our support extends to tradespeople, homebuilders, DIY enthusiasts, and beyond. Our diverse selection of tools is equipped to conquer any task or project, be it addressing a leaky roof or preparing your home for the winter chill.”

Toolstation’s multi-channel service means customers can order online at toolstation.com or on the Toolstation app, and click and collect in store within five minutes of ordering.