A new Lidl store in Biggleswade is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 26.

The London Road store will create around 40 new jobs for the community as part of the Lidl GB's ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across the country for 2021 and 2022.

The supermarket will have a sales area of 1,410 sq m and feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, parking for both cars and bicycles and rapid charging points for electric vehicles.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Jason Buckley, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Biggleswade.

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products including a Sunrise simulation alarm clock (£9.99) and a Chicco Next2Me Side Sleeping Crib (£79.99) on Thursday, August 26 as well as a Slow Cooker 3.7L Crock-Pot (£9.99) on Saturday, August 28.

The store opening times will be 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Lidly has recommended that those who can, continue to wear face coverings in crowded or indoor spaces, including when visiting its stores in England.