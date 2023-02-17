New members wanted! Help make community a better place with Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club

A Bedfordshire club with a big heart is inviting new members to join and help make the community a better place.

Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, the largest humanitarian organisation in the world with almost 1.5 million volunteers, and is seeking new recuits to support its vital work. As a global organisation, Lions help feed the hungry, address worldwide epidemics such as diabetes, aid the blind and assist communities when disaster strikes – whilst its Bedfordshire branch makes a huge difference on your doorstep.

A spokeswoman from Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club said: "We are made up of like-minded men and women from this area who are committed to helping our local community wherever, whenever, and however we can.

Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club members at their jumble sale in 2022. Image: Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club.

"We are well known for our fundraising efforts. You may have seen us at fetes throughout the year with our famous flying chickens, with Santa and his sleigh outside supermarkets in the run up to Christmas, at our annual jumble sale, the dinner and dance we host, quiz nights and much more, but not have known much about us or what we do.

"We help make our community a better place by supporting local organisations, charities and, on referral, individuals in need - not only financially but by giving our time wherever we can."

Ninety per cent of the money the Lions raise is used locally, with "substantial donations" made to local foodbanks, Preens and the Need Project. They have also supported the Prostrate Cancer charity, MS Society, VICTA, the Alzheimer's Society, and Bedfordshire Disabled Horse Riding Association to name a few.

The spokeswoman added: "One of last years highlights was taking a group of young people to the Lions District Youth Party, where a great time was had by all."

The remaining 10 per cent is reserved to support humanitarian disasters, most recently the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The donations are made through the Lions Club International Foundation who distribute them directly to the nearest Lions Club in the relevant country, ensuring speedy access to funds where they are most needed.

The Lions also run a 'Message in a Bottle' scheme, collect used spectacles for recycling, distribute new books to schools, help sell poppies for Remembrance Day, collect rusty old tools for 'Tools for Self-Reliance' and are establishing a network of knitters who make blankets for the vulnerable, and scarves for the homeless from donated wool.

The spokeswoman said: "The list of projects to which we give our time is endless.

"Our club has a great social calendar, too. We hold quiz nights and beetle drives where we not only have fun but fundraise, as well as monthly lunches, an annual dinner and dance, and much more. Our meetings are usually lively and we have a guest speaker once a month.

"We are always seeking new members. The more members we have the more we can do. We look forward to meeting you in the very near future."

Meetings are held in the Biggleswade Sea Cadets HQ, Station Road, at 8pm on every first and third Wednesday of the month. For more information, please follow the group on Facebook (Biggleswade Sandy Lions Club CIO) or visit its website: bslions.org.uk. Alternatively, contact Karen on 07939983946 or email [email protected] for more information.

