New Mid Bedfordshire MP makes maiden speech in the Commons
Alistair Strathern – the new Labour MP for Mid Bedfordshire – said it was a privilege to make his maiden speech in the House of Commons.
Strathern used it to praise residents and businesses in the constituency, reflecting on the challenges families across Mid Bedfordshire faced.
He even paid tribute to his predecessor, Nadine Dorries and promised to continue her “proud tradition of robust opposition” to the Government.
The MP said: “It was a privilege to make my maiden speech in the House of Commons.
“It was great to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the fantastic people and business from the Hub and Spoke cafe in Harlington to my local The Brewery Tap in Shefford who do so much for our community, but also an important moment to raise awareness of the issues thousands of local families face across the constituency.”