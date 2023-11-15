Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair Strathern – the new Labour MP for Mid Bedfordshire – said it was a privilege to make his maiden speech in the House of Commons.

Strathern used it to praise residents and businesses in the constituency, reflecting on the challenges families across Mid Bedfordshire faced.

He even paid tribute to his predecessor, Nadine Dorries and promised to continue her “proud tradition of robust opposition” to the Government.

The MP said: “It was a privilege to make my maiden speech in the House of Commons.