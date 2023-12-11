New Mid Bedfordshire MP opens office - but he's hoping you'll donate your old furniture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair Strathern – the MP for Mid Bedfordshire – today (Monday) opened his new constituency office at the Rufus Centre in Flitwick.

And he's asking for donations of any old or unwanted furniture, to help make his new office into what he describes as a warm and welcoming space for meetings with residents.

He said: "Since being elected as your MP seven weeks ago, I've made reaching out and helping local residents my priority.

Alistair Strathern

"I think it's essential for any local MP to have an established local presence, and that's exactly what I hope this office will do.

"We're a little light on furniture at the moment, and that's where we need your help. If over the next few weeks you've got any office chairs, sofas or any furniture that you're thinking of getting rid of, drop us a line and you can help make sure that we have the best constituency office possible."