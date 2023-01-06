New park in Henlow is officially open

Staff from Barratt Homes joined by representatives at Ickleford Parish Council and Tom Rhea, Planning Officer for North Herts District Council, to open Trinity Park.

Trinity Park in Henlow has now officially opened.

The park, which was named in honour of the original landowners, is the final addition to Lavender Grange which has proved immensely popular, with only three new homes now available at the site.

Advertisement

Attended by members of Ickleford Parish Council, Tom Rhea (Planning Officer for North Herts District Council) and representatives from Barratt North Thames, the park is in addition to over nine acres of green open space at Lavender Grange. The site includes expansive play equipment for families to enjoy as well as incorporating wildlife-friendly features such as native plants and hibernacula to support the local environment.

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales at Barratt North Thames, commented: “It has been a pleasure to welcome our key stakeholders to celebrate the success of Lavender Grange by honouring the history of the site with Trinity Park. We would like to thank Paul for naming this space with us and hope the area will help create a lifestyle that prioritises the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“Lavender Grange has provided 144 new private and affordable homes to the local community, helping many first time buyers in the area to get on to the property ladder and will continue to help generations of families in Ickleford to remain in the village. The handful of new homes available at the site all benefit from great incentives and I would encourage anyone interested to take advantage whilst they can. We look forward to welcoming our final residents into their new homes and helping them start their next chapter here in Ickleford.”

Judith Crosier, from Ickleford Parish Council, adds: “We were pleased to attend the recent opening of Trinity Park to mark the completion of Lavender Grange which has been a key addition to the local community in Ickleford. We look forward to seeing the community at the development continue to evolve with the established local village and thank Barratt North Thames for its contribution towards green spaces in the area.”

Advertisement