New photos reveal progress at Biggleswade substation as project reaches midway point

It’s on target to be ready for energisation in the winter of 2024/25

Overhead Shot of the Biggleswade substation Pic: UK Power Networks

The first images have been released of an electricity substation being built on 58 acres of agricultural land in Biggleswade, which is almost halfway to completion.

The substation would provide an extra 80 megawatts of electrical power capacity for the area, catering for around 40,000 people.

As well as powering up homes and businesses, the development will provide the vital infrastructure needed to influence economic growth and create jobs in Biggleswade.

Work continues at the Biggleswade substation Pic: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks submitted plans for the substation, an access and other works on land to the north of Dunton Lane, which was used before for arable purposes.

Under the scheme, the National Grid and UK Power Networks compounds will see electrical power drawn from the high voltage overhead power lines which cross the site.

The process involves transforming this power into lower voltage to serve properties and the business community.

National Grid and UK Power Networks looked into various technology solutions to deliver the additional power required.

Their assessment included reinforcing current infrastructure and providing some power from other substations, according to National Grid.

But these options were discounted because they failed to meet the power requirements or presented significant engineering and cost difficulties, it explained.

UK Power Networks project manager Geraint Hancock said: “The start of construction on site was a significant milestone, after 18 months of design, surveys, studies and extensive consultation.

“We’re nearly halfway through now and our substation is taking shape. It’s on target to be ready for energisation in the winter of 2024/25. This will make the electricity network for Biggleswade fit for the future.”

The National Grid compound for a 400kV substation will have a maximum height of 15 metres to connect to the overhead power lines, while the UK Power Networks compound (Biggleswade East grid), will extend to a maximum height of ten metres.

Central Bedfordshire Council anticipates planned housing growth of around 3,000 homes to the east of the town.

The local authority secured £70m of government finance via the Homes England Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) for several schemes, including this development.

Project director for National Grid Mark Beasley said previously: “We invest around £1bn each year in the electricity transmission system, delivering the fastest decarbonising electricity network in the world.

“We’re delighted to be a part of this scheme, connecting and increasing power capacity to Biggleswade, supporting investment in the town and enabling a secure supply of electricity to the area for the decades to come.”