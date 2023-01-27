Shefford Community Fire Station is appealing for more on-call crew members to join its team.

If you live or work six minutes (travelling time) from its Ivel Road base, are over 18, physically fit, and hold a full UK driving licence, then the role could be for you. Candidates will also need to be able to provide a minimum of 39 hours cover per week.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) spokesperson said: "On-call firefighters are a vital part of BFRS, providing flexible, efficient and reliable fire and rescue cover. We are recruiting professional people from within the community to help respond effectively to emergencies and save lives."

Could you join Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service?

On-call firefighters are required to attend "a range of operational incidents", and deliver community safety initiatives, often in partnership with other groups.

The spokesman added: "This is a varied and exciting role for anyone wishing to push themselves and help protect their community."