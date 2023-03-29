New sign at Sandy Cemetery installed to indicate Commonwealth War Graves

A new sign has been erected at Sandy Cemetery to indicate the location of a number of Commonwealth War Graves.

A spokesman for Sandy Town Council said the sign had been placed to honour the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars, ensuring they will never be forgotten.

Sandy Cemetery contains six Commonwealth War Graves from the First World War and eight from the Second World War.

Across Britain, there are war graves and memorials at more than 12,000 locations, commemorating over 300,000 service people.

Sandy Town Council is proud to be one of the small and intimate local churchyards where service peoples are commemorated.

The names of servicemen killed during the First World War, and the date they died, are as follows:

> Able Seaman Mark Henry Cosway, 221374Royal Navy, HMS Victory, 05/04/1918 (aged 31)

> Private Alfred Daniels, CH/22337Royal Marine Light Infantry, 25/10/1918 (aged 17)

> Lance Serjeant Arthur Gentle, 3/7514Bedfordshire Regiment, 18/10/1918

> Private Matthews 66629, Cambridgeshire Regiment, 05/11/1918

> Guardsman Charles Alfred, Osborne 619Guards Machine Gun Regiment, 18/12/1919 (aged 31)

> Private Leonard Cecil Wale 200617Bedfordshire Regiment, 22/11/1919 (aged 22)

> Douglas Charles M Ellerbeck, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve, 27/02/1941

> Arthur William Hancock, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, 24/06/1944 (aged 40

> Albert Edward Lawton, Beds and Herts Regiment 5th Bn, 04/09/1939

> William Reynolds, Royal Army Service Corps, 19/12/1941 (aged 40)

> Ernest Frank Cope, Beds and Herts Regiment 6th Bn. 15/05/1943 (aged 22)

> Edward Charles Steven Emery, Reconnaissance Corps, R.A.C.15th (Scottish) Regt. 03/02/1944 (aged 20)

> George William Jarvis, Royal Welch Fusiliers, 6th Bn. (21/09/1944)

> John Samuel Foster Roberts, Royal Navy, H.M.S. Argus, 16/08/1940 (aged 22).

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission was established in 1917 to build cemeteries and monuments, around the world.

It is funded by six leading commonwealth governments, and works to constantly care and repair its sites, some of which have reached or will soon be reaching their centenary.