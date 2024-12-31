New Year Honours: Five special people from Central Bedfordshire recognised - including lawyer and actor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King has awarded five people from Central Bedfordshire with New Year Honours for 2025.

A ‘highly respected’ lawyer has been awarded an OBE for her services to public finance and tackling climate change. Vanessa Havard-Williams is an expert in environmental law, human rights and sustainable finance and was recognised for helping shape policies and practices that

promote sustainability and ethical governance.

Kevin Whatley, best known for playing Inspector Lewis, has also been honoured with an OBE for his services to drama and charity.

King Charles III (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The renowned English actor has been actively involved in charities including The Winship Foundation, Alzheimer's Society, Plan International and The Prince’s Trust, through his charity concerts. He has been recognised for his dedication to these causes and commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Mark Lay now has an MBE for his work as the National Drug Coordination Lead. He is responsible for coordinating efforts across various police forces to tackle drug-related issues and he has been crucial in shaping policies and practices that aim to reduce drug-related harm and improve community safety.

Volunteer police officer Ronald McMurdie has served for over 46 years and started as a Special Constable in 1978. He now has an MBE for his time policing in Hertfordshire and services to the community. After retiring, he has helped the Special Constabulary as a strategy and development manager and delivers urgent blood supplies to hospitals with the Service Emergency Response Volunteers.

The founder of a charity that provides practical support to vulnerable individuals and families has been awarded an MBE for his work. Enoch Kanagaraj founded One Vision in 2018 and has given food to over 380,000 people. As Vice-Chair of Hertfordshire County Interfaith, Enoch promotes understanding and cooperation among different faith communities, fostering unity and support among diverse groups.