NHS volunteers recognised for breastfeeding support via Baby Brasseries across Bedfordshire
A group NHS volunteers in Bedfordshire is in line for a national award for its vital contribution to breastfeeding support.
The Breastfeeding Buddies from Bedfordshire Community Health Services are regional winners of the Volunteer Award category in the NHS Parliamentary Awards.
They were recognised for the support they give in Baby Brasseries – inclusive groups which can be accessed without referral and support expecting and nursing parents – in children’s centres in Bedford borough and Central Bedfordshire
They were nominated by Mohammed Yasin MP and Richard Fuller MP and shortlisted to go forward to the national judging panel, with winners being announced next week.
Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, deputy medical director and clinical lead for children’s and maternity services at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “I’m delighted to see this service and its wonderful team of volunteers coming to wider attention. They make a big difference to local parents and children."