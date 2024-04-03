No hose pipe ban this year says Anglian Water after wettest winter on record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be no hosepipe ban this year says Anglian Water – even if there’s a heatwave.

The company says its’ long-term investments into securing water resources will keep taps running for customers across the East of England region – including Bedford and Central Bedfordshire.

Anglian Water takes water to supply customers from a 50/50 split between reservoirs and groundwater sources, known as aquifers. After the wettest 18 months on record and with 10 named storms since last autumn, both groundwater and reservoir levels are in excellent position for the year ahead – with reservoirs across the region being over 90 per cent full on average.

Ian Rule, Director of Water at Anglian Water, said: “It’s clear from this winter that our climate is going to continue to change at an alarming rate meaning periods of drought and flood are going to become more common place. While we always welcome a wet winter to replenish our supplies – this winter has been extreme but it does mean we’re in good shape heading into this summer.

“We’ve known that the East is likely to see the impacts of the climate emergency more keenly than anywhere else in the UK, and building resilience to climate change, as well as preparing for 720,000 new residents to move to our region, has been at the heart of our long-term planning since the 1990s.”

Anglian Water is already investing heavily today to prepare for tomorrow. The water company’s existing plans set out how it will secure future water supplies over the next 25 years and beyond.

The most immediate solutions include the expansion of a strategic pipeline network and preparations for two new reservoirs in the region. This forms part of the company’s next business plan, worth £9bn, currently with Ofwat for approval.