Nominate your favourite shop, pub and cafe in the Biggleswade area for MP's award

Richard Fuller MP wants to know your favourites in North East Bedfordshire

North East Beds MP Richard Fuller

North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller is running a competition to find the best independent shop, pub and restaurant or café in his constituency.

The MP explained: “The towns and villages of North East Bedfordshire have some fantastic pubs, independent shops and restaurants and cafes and this summer I'm running a competition to find the favourite ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Please give a few words on why you've made your choice. Maybe its’ the warm and welcoming interior, perhaps its the friendliness of the staff or it could be the range and quality of food/drink or products on offer? Let's find North East Bedfordshire's favourite shop, pub and restaurant or café!”