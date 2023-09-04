Nominate your favourite shop, pub and cafe in the Biggleswade area for MP's award
North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller is running a competition to find the best independent shop, pub and restaurant or café in his constituency.
The MP explained: “The towns and villages of North East Bedfordshire have some fantastic pubs, independent shops and restaurants and cafes and this summer I'm running a competition to find the favourite ones.
“Please give a few words on why you've made your choice. Maybe its’ the warm and welcoming interior, perhaps its the friendliness of the staff or it could be the range and quality of food/drink or products on offer? Let's find North East Bedfordshire's favourite shop, pub and restaurant or café!”
Nominate the best independent shop here, your favourite pub here, and the best cafe or restaurant here.
Nominations can be made until September 30, with a public vote for the top nominees set to take place later in the year.