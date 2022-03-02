It's time to nominate your local heroes as the Mayor of Sandy’s Community Awards will be celebrating those who came to the rescue during the pandemic.

The accolades recognise people who have done the most for the community as a whole, as well as those who helped individual residents living in Sandy and Beeston.

The three categories of awards are Citizens Award, Young Persons Award, and Community Group Award, and the council is asking residents to think about who went the extra mile during the lockdowns.

Left - 2019: Former Mayor Cllr Michael Scott presents the Young Person's Award to Thomas Forshaw. Right - Current Mayor Cllr Martin Pettitt. Photos: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman added: "A nominated person could simply be a good neighbour who helps others in their street with shopping, gardening or other tasks, or someone who has worked hard over the years for the benefit of the community or to serve a group or club to which they belong.

"Previous recipients have included a charity fundraiser, Cub Pack leaders and the Chair of a pensioners’ group.

"As we start to emerge from the pandemic, now is the time to recognise those who stepped forward and who you believe went the extra mile to serve our community during the struggles of the last two years."

If there is a person or group who you think deserves to be recognised, please tell the council about them using the forms that are available from Sandy Town Council’s offices in Cambridge Road, Sandy, and via website: www.sandytowncouncil.gov.ukNomination forms should be received by the Town Council no later than April 1.

2019: Former Mayor Cllr Michael Scott presents the Community Award to Sandy Asahi Shotokan Club and Biggleswade Athletic Club. Photo: Sandy Town Council.

The spokeswoman added: "Additional statements or evidence may also be submitted if you wish.

"Nominees for the Young Persons’ Award should not have passed their 18th birthday by the closing date.

"Nominations will be considered by a Council Committee and the winners will be presented with their awards at an award ceremony later this year."