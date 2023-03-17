Do you know a community hero in Sandy who deserves recognition? If so, now is your chance to nominate them for a special accolade!

Residents are invited to make recommendations for the Mayor of Sandy’s Community Awards, which celebrate people who have done the most for the community or other residents in Sandy and Beeston.

The deadline for submissions will be 4pm on Monday, March 27, and the three categories of awards are the Citizens Award, Young Persons Award, and Community Group Award.

Mayor Martin Pettitt. Image: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: “Do you know of any individual or group who has made a positive difference in Sandy? If you know someone in either category or a group who you think deserves to be recognised, please email: [email protected] for a nomination form or pass by our office for a printed version.

"A nominated person could simply be a good neighbour who helps others in their street with shopping, gardening or other tasks, or someone who has worked hard over the years for the benefit of the community or serving a group or club to which they belong.”

Additional statements or evidence may also be submitted. Nominees for the Young Persons’ Award should not have passed their 18th birthday by the closing date.

The spokeswoman added: “We are especially looking for Young Person’s award nominations – since this has previously been an underrepresented group.”