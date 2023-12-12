Richard Fuller MP says more can be done on coursing and wider rural crime

A Biggleswade MP who has campaigned for stricter penalties for people caught hare coursing said he was delighted after new laws helped Bedfordshire Police secure the highest fine in their history for the crime.

North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller praised Bedfordshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team for the successful prosecution of a local hare courser and the imposition of a significant fine of towards £2,000.

Brian Fury, 45, of St Thomas’s Road, Luton, was convicted of trespassing in pursuit of game on 16 November and was fined just over £1,800.

Richard Fuller MP has campaigned for stricter laws on hare coursing

He was also given a seven-county community protection notice warning which means he is on the hare coursing radar across the eastern region.

Mr Fuller said: ”Prior to my Private Member's Bill on hare coursing, and the subsequent inclusion of its measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, a successful prosecution would invariably have delivered a fine of £200-£300, so it's heartening to see real deterrents in place for this barbaric crime.

“More can be done on coursing and wider rural crime, and I am soon meeting with members of the Community and Rural teams at Riseley station to discuss what further steps could be taken.”

After the conviction last month PC Stu Grant from Bedfordshire Police’s Wildlife and Rural crime team said: “Hare coursing is a barbaric poaching offence which is committed solely for human gratification and gambling.

“This type of offending can cause significant damage to farmers crops and the offenders often threaten landowners or farmers who involve the police or attempt to stop them.

“We are a team dedicated to prosecuting wildlife and rural crimes or disrupting those who commit these disruptive and distressing crimes. We continue to work with Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent to combat this cruel sport regionally.”

Hare coursing negatively affects brown hare populations in the UK and numbers of brown hares are significantly decreasing; this is why they have been listed as a species of principle conservation importance.