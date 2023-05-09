Northill woman leads the way in Coronation
A Northill woman is settling back into normal life after an important role in the coronation of the King and Queen on Saturday.
Dr Wendi Momen led the procession of faith leaders at Westminster Abbey, during the ceremony.
The director and trustee of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of the United Kingdom had been chosen to represent the Baha’i community.
"It was really amazing,” Dr Momen said. “I had been put forward by the Baha’i organisation but hadn’t heard anything and was abroad when my husband contacted me to say the invite had arrived.”
She took part in a rehearsal at the Abbey before the big day.
"The real thing is extremely impressive,” she said. despite having to be up at 5am and be at the Abbey by 7am.
"The King had invited ordinary people who had done good things for the country and a different array of faiths. It is a world embracing view that he has as an individual.
I was astounded when I found I was leading the procession behind the verger. It was quite daunting at one level, I had to keep up with the pace and part of me was thinking ‘don’t let me lose my shoe’.
"Being a part of a wonderful moment in history was extraordinary. I felt very honoured and very happy for the King and Queen.
"The service was really about him taking responsibility for this country in the way that he does.”
In 2014 Dr Momen was awarded an MBE for services to the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and to the community in Bedfordshire.