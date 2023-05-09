The invitation to the Coronation

Dr Wendi Momen led the procession of faith leaders at Westminster Abbey, during the ceremony.

The director and trustee of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of the United Kingdom had been chosen to represent the Baha’i community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was really amazing,” Dr Momen said. “I had been put forward by the Baha’i organisation but hadn’t heard anything and was abroad when my husband contacted me to say the invite had arrived.”

The order of procession

She took part in a rehearsal at the Abbey before the big day.

"The real thing is extremely impressive,” she said. despite having to be up at 5am and be at the Abbey by 7am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The King had invited ordinary people who had done good things for the country and a different array of faiths. It is a world embracing view that he has as an individual.

I was astounded when I found I was leading the procession behind the verger. It was quite daunting at one level, I had to keep up with the pace and part of me was thinking ‘don’t let me lose my shoe’.

Dr Momen, right in the picture, leads the way in the procession

"Being a part of a wonderful moment in history was extraordinary. I felt very honoured and very happy for the King and Queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The service was really about him taking responsibility for this country in the way that he does.”