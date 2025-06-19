The Orion cheerleading team based in Biggleswade celebrate becoming division champions during a competition in Amsterdam

An Upper Caldecote team have something to cheer after being invited to compete at an international tournament.

Arrows Elite’s Senior Level One cheerleading team Orion have been invited to take part in the AIA Global Tournament, which is being staged in Montreal in Canada in July 2026.

The Orion team features athletes aged 13 to 19, with some members of the squad based with Arrows Elite since the ages of four or five.

Over the past season Orion has competed at tournaments in Dublin, Ireland, Amsterdam and the Netherlands, placing in the top five during each competition.

Arrows Elite's Orion team get in the mood ahead of their trip to Canada next year to compete in an international tournament

Their season’s highlight was during an event in Amsterdam, where they were crowned division champions during a European competition.

As well as being invited to compete at the AIA Global Tournament, Orion is also on the entry list for the Battle of the Champions, a competition which brings together cheerleading teams from across the UK.

Reflecting on the team’s success, coach Emily Coughlan said: “This isn’t just about one routine or one performance.

“This is the result of your journey, the late nights, the setbacks the team has pushed through, the way the team have supported each other, stayed connected, and moved forward with shared purpose.

“They have shown the true meaning of teamwork, of grit, and of heart.

“To be invited to compete at AIA Globals is no small thing, it’s a recognition of the team's talent, the bond they have built, and their relentless determination.

“I am beyond proud of them - Team Orion are going global, we’ve got another chapter to write, and I already know they are going to make it legendary."

Arrows Elite was founded in Biggleswade in 2014, and offers cheerleading, gymnastics and parkour training to young people aged three to 18.

