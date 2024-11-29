Number of pets abandoned in Bedfordshire rose by more than a third

Puppy. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

The number of animals abandoned in Bedfordshire risen by more than a third last winter, new figures show.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An animal welfare charity said the rise in the number of reports of pet abandonment across England and Wales is "shocking", and it expects a "bleak winter for thousands of animals".

Figures from the RSPCA show it received 4,630 abandonment report calls from the two countries last winter, compared to 3,071 in 2020-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This suggests the number of animals abandoned in the two countries during the winter period has increased by 51 per cent in three years.

In Bedfordshire, 205 pets were abandoned last winter, up 44 per cent from 142 in 2020-21.

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said the rise in the number of calls made to the charity's emergency line this winter is "shocking".

He added: "Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators."

He added: "Heartbreakingly they are unable to survive for long in their own filth — with no food or water, no one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them."

In total, 20,999 abandonment reports were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023, up 30 per cent from before the cost-of-living crisis in 2020.