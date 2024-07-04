Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Shefford takeaway has been ordered to improve its hygiene standards after the lastest round of inspections.

The chicken and pizza takeaway was awarded a rating of just 'two' by the The Food Standards Agency, as it was deemed to require 'some improvement'.

However, for most establishments, the results were positive, with rankings of three, four and five awarded: satisfactory, good, and very good.

Rated 5:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker. Image: Press Association.

Perfect Playland at 8d Old Bridge Way, Shefford - rated on May 9; Ignite Studios at 10 Church Street, Biggleswade - rated on June 11; Mama Rich Cafe at 4-8 Abbots Walk, Biggleswade - rated on June 10.

Rated 4:

Chicken n Spice, a takeaway at 251 Hitchin Road, Henlow - rated on May 2; Biggleswade United Football Club at Football Club, Fairfield Road, Biggleswade - rated on May 9; Costa Ltd, at Next, Unit A - A1 Retail Park, London Road, Biggleswade - rated on May 21; Fireaway Pizza, at Retail Unit 2 Purcell Place, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade - rated on May 21; The Sub Station, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Southbridge Street, Shefford - rated on May 22.

Rated 3:

Sorrell Way Cafe Bistro & Supermarket at Chamomile Gardens, Cardamom Street, Biggleswade – rated on May 9.

Rated 2:

Crispy Chicken & Pizza, a takeaway at 12 High Street, Shefford - rated on May 7.