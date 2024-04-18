Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have your say as Sandy’s Annual Town Meeting and awards night takes place on Monday (April 22).

Sandy and Beeston residents will be given the opportunity to raise matters or discuss topics they feel are important to Sandy and its community.

The mayor, Cllr Cllr Joanna Hewitt, will also be presenting the Mayor’s Awards with categories including Young Person’s Award and Citizen’s Award & Community Group Award as a way of recognising the efforts of people making a positive difference to Sandy.

Sandy's Annual Town Meeting and Mayor's Awards will be held on April 22

Any questions should be submitted to the council offices or emailed to [email protected] (people should use names as they appear on the electoral role) by 4.30pm tomorrow (Friday).