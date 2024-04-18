on’t miss chance to have your say at Sandy Mayor’s Annual Town Meeting and Awards night
Have your say as Sandy’s Annual Town Meeting and awards night takes place on Monday (April 22).
Sandy and Beeston residents will be given the opportunity to raise matters or discuss topics they feel are important to Sandy and its community.
The mayor, Cllr Cllr Joanna Hewitt, will also be presenting the Mayor’s Awards with categories including Young Person’s Award and Citizen’s Award & Community Group Award as a way of recognising the efforts of people making a positive difference to Sandy.
Any questions should be submitted to the council offices or emailed to [email protected] (people should use names as they appear on the electoral role) by 4.30pm tomorrow (Friday).
The meeting will be held at the Theatre Hall, Sandy Secondary School, Medusa Way, Engayne Avenue, at 7pm.