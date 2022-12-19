Over 100 homes coming to new development in Lower Stondon providing 'both private and affordable housing'
Latest development from Redrow South Midlands
More than 100 new homes are set to be built in Lower Stondon.
Redrow South Midlands has confirmed that 111 new homes are coming to the brand-new development, Stone Hill Meadow, Bedford Road. The new site will include two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, providing both private and affordable housing. Buyers can visit nearby development Lucas Gardens on Ivel Road, to see what life will be like at Stone Hill Meadow.
Call 01793 391561 or visit the website to find out more.