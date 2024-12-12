Over 400 neglect cases reported to RSPCA across Bedfordshire in first nine months of 2024

The RSPCA has recorded a 12 per cent increase in neglect cases in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same time in 2023.

The animal welfare charity said that between January and September 2024 its emergency cruelty line recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect across the country, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023.

In Bedfordshire, 414 incidents of animal neglect were reported from January to September this year.

The distressing new statistics have been released as part of the charity's campaign ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ – an initiative to support frontline staff during the busy festive period.

Patra was abandoned in Luton. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25 per cent increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.

“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30 per cent in just three years.

“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

One of the many animals rescued from neglect by the charity was Patra, an elderly tortoiseshell cat who was abandoned outside an office building in Luton.

She was dumped at the side of the road with a note, that read: ‘Patra, 14 years old. Cannot keep due to children’s allergy, emergency situation. House cat for whole life, owner died so I had her as rescue. Please rehome and look after. Single mum.’

The long-haired cat was found by cleaners arriving at the building in the early hours of the morning. She was in a very poor condition, emaciated with a badly matted coat and suffering from severe diarrhoea and a leg injury. Vets decided to put her to sleep due to her health conditions.

Jo added: “But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”